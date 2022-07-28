Authorities investigating Wellington Circle house fire

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the North Hampton Neighborhood off Rice Valley Road.

Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue received a call around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved in the Wellington Circle home.

They were able to get in and bring the fire under control in under half an hour.

No one was at home when the fire happened, and no injuries are reported.