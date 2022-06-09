Authorities investigating alleged Brookwood carjacking

Photo courtesy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A white Chevrolet Camaro was allegedly stolen in a carjacking between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Thursday around Exit 86 on I-20/59 in Brookwood.

As originally reported by 95.3 The Bear, the suspects allegedly rear-ended the vehicle with their 4-door light green or blue Hyundai or Honda as it entered the interstate. They reportedly stole the vehicle after drawing a gun on the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

If you spot the vehicle, call 911 immediately.