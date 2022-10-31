Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games

auburn

The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year.

Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29.

Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million.

Half of that must be paid within 30 days.

Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal.

He never came close to replicating his past success.

10/31/2022 12:18:53 PM (GMT -5:00)