Attorneys seek information about halted execution

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Attorneys for an Alabama inmate are seeking more information about what went wrong during a recent execution attempt.

Alan Miller had his lethal injection aborted in September after officials spent more than an hour trying to connect an intravenous line.

Miller’s attorneys are now seeking details such as the names and qualifications of execution team members.

Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. did not issue an immediate ruling at a hearing Wednesday.

But he said he was inclined to require the state to turn over the names to Miller’s lawyers.

The Alabama attorney general’s office has asked to shield some information, citing security concerns.

11/9/2022 7:00:04 PM (GMT -6:00)