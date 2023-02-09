Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

A lawyer who called Alex Murdaugh one of his best friends has testified on behalf of the disgraced lawyer who is standing trial for allegedly killing his wife and son.

Attorney Chris Wilson told jurors Thursday that he and Murdaugh handled an accident case together and that Murdaugh had asked for the $792,000 fee directly, rather than it being turned over to the Murdaugh family law firm in South Carolina.

Other law firm employees have testified that was stealing because rules required attorneys to give their fees directly to the firm.

Wilson also testified about how much Murdaugh appeared to love his wife and son, who were shot to death at their Colleton County home in June 2021.

