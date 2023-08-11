Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland said Friday he was naming as the special counsel David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware. Weiss has been probing the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son.

The move is a stunning development from the typically cautious Garland and comes during a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into former President Donald Trump.

The newly appointed special counsel says plea deal talks have broken down in the Hunter Biden tax and gun case. Hunter Biden’s attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.

8/11/2023 2:54:40 PM (GMT -5:00)