Attorney General asks for execution date for hired hitman

By WVUA 23 News producer MJ Miller

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion for an execution date of Kenneth Smith. Smith requested not to have his execution by lethal injection and instead chose to die by nitrogen. Smith will be the first inmate to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.

Smith was found guilty of capital murder in 1989 and 1993 and was sentenced with the death penalty. He was first set to be executed in November 2022.

“It is a travesty that Kenneth Smith has been able to avoid his death sentence for nearly 35 years after being convicted of the heinous murder-for-hire slaying of an innocent woman, Elizabeth Sennett,” said Attorney General Marshall in a news release.

Smith was hired as a hitman by pastor Charles Sennett in March 1988. Sennett admitted to taking out an insurance policy on his wife Elizabeth following extramarital affairs and incurred financial debts. He committed suicide during the investigation into his wife’s death.

