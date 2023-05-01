Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Ride-hailing and food delivery companies say extreme violence is rare among the millions of trips completed each week by gig workers.

But three attacks in Florida last month sent ripples of fear among some app-based drivers, who have long demanded better protection from companies whose safety policies they say are more geared toward customers than workers.

Ride-hailing and delivery driving are among the deadliest occupations in the country, according to occupational fatalities and injury data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While most deaths and injuries are from traffic accidents, the data also shows drivers are more at risk of assaults than other occupations.

