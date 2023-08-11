At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.

Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations. But widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world. But many survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare.

Meanwhile, Gov. Josh Green says Lahaina residents will be allowed to return home Friday to check on their property. Large swaths of the historic town burned.

