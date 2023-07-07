At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state.

Trump will use Friday’s appearance in Council Bluffs to attack his top GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel addition that Iowa leads the nation in producing.

Although caucus campaigns have become more focused on national party priorities over the past two decades, some candidates have portrayed support for ethanol as a litmus test in Iowa. But Sen. Ted Cruz won the state’s 2016 GOP caucuses despite opposing the mandate.

7/7/2023 11:30:12 AM (GMT -5:00)