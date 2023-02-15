At 25, Backyard Bird Count shows power of citizen science

The Associated Press

For a quarter of a century, the Great Backyard Bird Count has been growing globally and is providing scientists with data on bird populations.

This year, the four-day count begins Friday. Last year, about 385,000 people from 192 countries took part.

Organizers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society say the count is accessible toward beginners.

It can be done just looking out a window.

Participants’ data goes into a huge eBird database. Scientists say bird populations are declining steeply overall. One study estimates there are 3 billion fewer birds in North America than there were in 1970.

Numbers gathered in bird counts are helping researchers develop and measure conservation efforts.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/15/2023 11:36:58 AM (GMT -6:00)