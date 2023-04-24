Aspen Village shooting death under investigation

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a deadly shooting at Aspen Village apartments in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Mamarcus Giles Jr. was found dead at a residence at the apartment complex Sunday morning.

The apartment’s residents, a brother and sister, and several other witnesses were on the scene and cooperative after the shooting, VCU said.

According to the apartment’s residents and witnesses, Giles and the sister had been in a previous relationship, and witnesses said Giles had been physically abusive to her in the past.

The apartment residents told investigators that Giles made threats to come to the apartment on Saturday. On Sunday, Giles arrived at the apartment, broke down the door and began attacking the sister.

While the sister was being attacked, the brother armed himself and shot Giles.

Investigators said physical evidence at the scene and witness accounts are consistent with that course of events, and everyone involved or present at the shooting has been cooperative.

No arrest has been made at this time. After the investigation concludes, the case will be presented to a grand jury for review of any potential charges.