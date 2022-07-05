ASI Staff to hire at Jasper job fair

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Jasper Career Center will host a job fair for ASI Staff, a full-service staffing and recruiting firm, on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representing a range of local employers, ASI Staff is looking for around 25 employees to fill positions.

Those interested are encouraged to bring their resumes, state-issued identification and social security cards.

Apply at asistaff.com for interviews on different days, and learn more about the Jasper Career Center by clicking here.

