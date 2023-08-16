As Umbria schoolhouse settles in new home, chimney installation is under way

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Avery Boyce

The oldest educational building in the state of Alabama now has a new home. WVUA 23 was there when the Umbria Schoolhouse was moved from its former location off of Lurleen Wallace Blvd to its new location at Shirley Place in downtown Northport.

Several pieces of the schoolhouse were taken apart and moved separately. This week the bricks for the chimney arrived. Chuck Gerdau, the President of the Friends of Historic Northport was thrilled to have everything back in one location.

“We’ll begin to build the chimney back up all the way just like it was at Umbria 200 years ago,” Gerdau said.

Currently, a cement foundation is being laid so the brick mason can begin to reinstall the chimney.

Next the front porch will be added back to the building. The schoolhouse will now be part of a welcome center and museum in downtown Northport on Main Street.