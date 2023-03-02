As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s Republican governor has signed legislation that bans drag shows from taking place in public or in front of children.

Other states are considering similar bills, but none has acted as fast as Tennessee.

Across the country, conservative activists and politicians complain that drag shows contribute to the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children.

The protestations have arisen fairly suddenly around a form of entertainment that has long had a place on the mainstream American stage.

One academic who studies drag says that it “is not a threat to anyone” and that “it makes no sense to be criminalizing or vilifying drag in 2023.”

Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law on Thursday.

