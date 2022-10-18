As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter

The Associated Press

KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) – As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter.

Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months.

Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns.

Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive.

Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine’s power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.

