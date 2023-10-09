As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he's also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have no clear idea who to elect U.S. House speaker, leaving an unprecedented power vacuum in Congress.

The Republicans are preparing to meet Monday evening at the Capitol as the vacancy severely limits America’s ability to quickly respond to the crisis in Israel.

The ousted former speaker, Kevin McCarthy, quickly jumped into the void, positioning himself as a de facto Republican leader, even though his colleagues toppled him from power.

But it’s not at all clear if McCarthy could seriously make a comeback – or if any other Republicans seeking the gavel, Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan – can be elected speaker as their majority dissembles into infighting.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/9/2023 2:38:22 PM (GMT -5:00)