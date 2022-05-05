As leaders lobby, NCAA searches for ways to rein in boosters

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – College sports leaders visited Capitol Hill, asking lawmakers to consider rules to govern name, image and likeness money for college athletes. Greg Sankey of the SEC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 were scheduled to meet with lawmakers on both sides of aisle. The NCAA is trying to clarify existing rules to prevent boosters from being involved in recruiting. College sports leaders are skeptical about the NCAA’s ability to crack down in so-called collectives founded by wealthy boosters.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/5/2022 5:10:09 PM (GMT -5:00)