As elections draw near, search for poll workers ramps up

The Nov. 8 General Election is two months away, and Alabama is still searching for residents interested in working at the polls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said it’s an important job.

“We just want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to ensure that our pool is as big as it needs to be,” Merrill said.

He is encouraging anyone interested to apply.

“It is very important to remember that the basic foundational principle of a successful administration of the election on Election Day is having qualified poll workers who are eager, excited and enthusiastic about working,” Merrill said.

Amanda Mulkey is an attorney in Tuscaloosa alongside being a proud poll supervisor during elections.

“It is wonderfully fulfilling to know that you are doing something real that helps to make the will of the people happen for the community,” Mulkey said.

Mulkey said anybody can apply if they meet the criteria, and in fact, that’s what they’re seeking.

“It is really important that we have people of all ages, all varieties, all walks of life, all communities,” she said. “That ensures that not only we have election integrity, but people can perceive that people they know are a part of this and it is not some mysterious thing that happens in back rooms. It’s your neighbors, it’s your friends, it’s your families who are safeguarding elections.”

Being a poll worker can even be a plus on college applications, Merrill said.

“We passed legislation in 2019 that allowed 16 and 17 year olds to be able to work the polls if they go through the training,” Merrill said. “Having that mixture is so important for all of our communities across the state.”

If you’re debating it, Mulkey has a message for you.

“Get involved in not just voting in your democracy but facilitating your democracy,” she said. “Be a part of the process to help that process run smoothly and ensure that it continues to run smoothly for generations to come.”

If you’re interested in the job, click right here for more information or to apply.