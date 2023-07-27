As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries

FILE - A biker stops to look at a pile of e-bikes in the aftermath of a fire in Chinatown, which authorities say started at an e-bike shop and spread to upper-floor apartments, Tuesday June 20, 2023, in New York. Federal officials are looking into cracking down on defective lithium-ion batteries that power hoverboards, scooters and motorized bicycles because of a rash of deadly fires caused by exploding batteries. The effort comes as New York City implements new laws meant to reduce the number of fires, injuries and deaths in a city where e-bikes have become ubiquitous. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal officials are considering a crackdown on defective lithium-ion batteries that power hoverboards, scooters and motorized bicycles because of a rash of deadly fires caused by exploding batteries.

The effort comes as New York City implements new laws meant to reduce the number of fires, injuries and deaths in a city where e-bikes have become ubiquitous. One of the new laws requires that all e-bicycles and batteries are certified as safe by an independent testing company.

The number of e-bikes in New York City has swelled to 65,000, as homebound city dwellers grew reliant on food delivery workers for meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/27/2023 9:18:57 AM (GMT -5:00)