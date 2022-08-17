As city OKs booze in Bryant-Denny, police say few changes needed

Will alcohol sales inside Bryant-Denny Stadium impact safety on University of Alabama game days?

Probably not, Tuscaloosa Police say.

On Tuesday, the city of Tuscaloosa approved the sale of beer and wine inside the stadium.

“I think it’s a great thing for the university and the city of Tuscaloosa,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders.

Sanders said alcohol sales inside the stadium won’t change how police protect the public on game days.

“Our first priority is to make sure that every individual that comes to the games from out of town or out of state will be safe,” he said. “It is not going to change anything.”

Local law enforcement agencies are no stranger to fans overindulging, and that includes inside the stadium. They’re hoping that by allowing alcohol sales inside the stadium fewer people will attempt sneaking it in or get drunk beforehand.

“We hope that can cut down previous incidents that happen before the game,” Sanders said. “Alcohol sales in the stadium can be a good thing in the stadium. This year is going to be a trial.”

Sanders said he wants to ensure fans who may be nervous or worried that there will be an abundance of law enforcement officers ensuring sure anyone drinking does so in a safe manner.

“You can find an officer at every corner,” Sanders said. “In the stadium you’ll find one at every port. You will also have UA police officers inside the stadium. We will have plenty of officers making sure that people are safe, and the fans are safe. I think we will be OK. ”

Now that Tuscaloosa has approved the move, it goes to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for approval.