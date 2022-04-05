Arts ‘n Autism breaking the stigma of misunderstood diagnosis

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and Arts ‘n Autism is paving the way toward that goal in West Alabama.



The organization specializes in providing after-school, summer and vocational programs for children and young adults with autism.

“We do arts, music and other academic skills, as well as offer playtime so students can interact with their peers,” said Arts ‘n Autism teacher Nicholas White.

Autism is a spectrum, meaning each person is different. Those who have low support needs may grow up without knowing they have autism. Many people with autism live their lives with careers, relationships and the rest of the adult trappings, but may require an extra level of understanding and social grace. Those with high support needs may have cognitive disabilities and require more attentive care throughout their lives.

“Autism affects students in all sorts of ways, academically, socially and emotionally,” White said. “It’s not a cookie-cutter disorder. It affects every student differently.”

According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, around 1 in 44 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with autism. That number could be higher because many people with autism may go undiagnosed, and autism is four times more likely to be diagnosed in boys.

“Autism is a neurological disorder that affects children’s ability to communicate and interact with others,” said Arts ‘n Autism teacher Jonathan Kelly.

To tackle the stigma often associated with autism, Kelly said it’s important to “reach one and teach one” and spread awareness.

“Autism affects not only the children or the adults who happen to have autism, but it also affects the family,” Kelly said. “That’s something we as a community can help lighten the load on them, just like we would like someone to do for us.”

You can learn more about Arts ‘n Autism right here.

This month, local breweries Druid City Brewing Co. and Black Warrior Brewing Co. are hosting a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money in support of Arts ‘n Autism. Patrons can visit either brewery for a pint (or a six-pack or growler) and purchase a puzzle piece.

You can also look out for other locations offering puzzle pieces as part of the fundraiser, or you can donate right here.