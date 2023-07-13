Arts Council of Tuscaloosa Host Acrylic Painting Night at the DWCAC

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – Do you have interest in painting? Ever thought what acrylic painting is like? Good news, the Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is hosting “A Fun Night of Acrylic Painting,” held at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center. The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is presenting “A Toast to Summer: Acrylic Painting Night” on Thursday, July 20th, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

A tropical scene of beach, sunset and palm trees will be the theme of the painting activity. Available adults with a limit of 40 students, the registration fee is $40 with all supplies provided by the instructor.

The one-night presentation will be under the instruction of Mitchelle Jones, a graduate of Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Al. He has an Associate Degree in Drafting and Design in Architecture (ITT-Tech) and B.A. degree in Fine Arts. featuring a fun-filled evening for those with no experience with a brush to experienced hobbyists. Jones’ creativity crosses various media such as painting, drawing, computer design, sculpture and music. He is a former teacher in the Birmingham City Schools and is now an art teacher in grades K-5 at the Alberta School of Performing Arts in Tuscaloosa. With his ability to create excitement and energy while in the classroom, the participants are in for an exciting evening.

“I do really enjoy hosting events like these. We want to offer more but this is a good start for us. We’re excited to offer the community the opportunity to interact with experienced hobbyist,” said Reagan Fryer, manager of the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center.

A cash bar with wine will be available for the evening for a separate fee. To secure a spot for this event, payment must be made by payment on Eventbrite.com. For more information and to register click here.