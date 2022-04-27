Arts Council hosting Tuscaloosa County students’ art next month

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Several Tuscaloosa County School System students are achieving something many never do: A gallery opening. The TCSS Showcases is opening at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center in downtown Tuscaloosa May 6 as part of the Tuscaloosa’s First Friday Art Walk.

Each TCSS middle and high school art teacher will select seven to 10 pieces for display encompassing a variety of media. The showcase will be around through May 25 and the gallery is open weekday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

Also happening during First Friday, Flow Tuscaloosa is presenting a lantern workshop in the Black Box Theatre from 5 to 7 p.m. The workshop is free and open to all ages.

For more information, click here. The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center is located at 620 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa.