Arts Council hosting Druid Arts Awards in April

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is hosting its 24th Druid Arts Awards ceremony April 7, offering up recognition for local artists, educators, volunteers and patrons.

Winners and their families will be honored via reception at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center at 6 p.m., and awards will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Bama Theatre.

Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre will be performing a short program before the awards ceremony.

Admission is $20 a ticket, and you can purchase those right here. Tickets are available digitally through 5 p.m. March 28.

Nominations came from the community in the categories of music, visual arts, dance, literature and theatre, and nominees were also sought for awards including patron of the arts and best corporate sponsor.

The 2022 winners are: