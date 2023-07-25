Arts Council accepting grant applications for artist, teacher projects

art supplies

Are you a local artist or teacher? The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is accepting applicants for grants so you can continue doing what you’re doing.

The annual Small Grants Program offers funding for Tuscaloosa County artists and nonprofit organizations, and the Community Foundation’s Arts in Education Grant has grants available for any local teacher seeking funding for arts-related projects.

This round of grants is dedicated for projects happening between Oct. 2 and May 15, 2024, and the applications deadline is Oct. 2.

Organizations can receive as much as $1,000 and individuals as much as $750.

The Arts in Education Grant provides funds that are earmarked for arts-related projects through the Community Foundation of West Alabama.

Local educators pursuing any arts-related project can apply for funding from the Foundation through The Arts Council before Oct. 3 for grant activities happening between Oct. 3 and May 15, 2024.

Wanna see if you qualify or apply for a grant? Click right here.