‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

trump

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s attorney general has sued former President Donald Trump and his company, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit was filed Wednesday in state court in New York.

It is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization.

Three of Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said the lawsuit is “neither focused on the facts nor the law.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/21/2022 9:41:53 PM (GMT -5:00)