Art exhibit showcases Tuscaloosa students’ art

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is showcasing artwork from Tuscaloosa-area students at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center this month.

The exhibit will open at this month’s First Friday Art Walk March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. That event features performances from the Tuscaloosa County High School Jazz Band at 5:15 p.m. and Hillcrest Middle School Choir at 6 p.m.

This annual Tuscaloosa County School System Fine Arts Showcase displays seven to 10 pieces of students’ art selected by each of the secondary school art teachers.

The exhibit will be available for viewing during gallery hours this month Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 620 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

