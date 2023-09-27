Arrest made in the killing of Kenny Ray Brown Jr

A suspect has been charged in the murder of Kenny Ray Brown Jr. on Saturday, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced Monday. 21-year-old Markevion Rice was arrested Monday morning. Rice is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Kenny Ray Brown. The shooting happened at the Tilley Hamlet apartment complex in Aliceville.

A second person was shot during the dispute, and is being treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and and additional charges are pending.

“Our priority now is to ensure justice is served for Mr. Brown and his family,” Hamlin said. “We remain committed to a thorough investigation, and appreciate the work of Aliceville PD and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office who worked to make this arrest.”

Rice is being held at the Pickens County Jail with bond set at $2 million.

-kn