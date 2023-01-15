Arrest made in Saturday morning homicide

Less than 12 hours after law enforcement arrived on scene an arrest was made in the death of 37-year-old Terrance Knot Jr.

Investigators with Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 28-year-old Dondre Joseph Saturday night. Joseph is charged with one count of murder.

Saturday afternoon, officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit were dispatched to a shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments which is located as the corner of MacFarland and Skyland Blvd. at 5140 East 36th Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

Officers say they found Knot dead when they arrived on scene.

After collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, and interviewing witnesses a suspect was developed and identified as Dondre Joseph, age 28. Joseph was located, interviewed, and then charged with one count of murder. Joseph is now in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond set until later evaluation by the courts.

The investigation found that Joseph confronted Knott after Knott was in a domestic dispute with a family member of Joseph’s. Investigators believe the argument led to the shooting.