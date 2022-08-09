Arrangements announced for Donna Aaron memorial

Longtime Tuscaloosa County educator and former Northport Mayor Donna Aaron died earlier this week.

Aaron was the first woman elected as mayor of Northport in 2016. She served a single term, but before being mayor she served two terms on the Northport City Council.

Former Northport City Council President Jay Logan said Aaron always put the job first.

“She will be remembered as a woman who didn’t want to be considered the first woman mayor, she wanted to be a public servant regardless,” Logan said. “She will be surely missed by a lot of people, myself included.”

Before serving as a Northport city leader, Aaron was a high school math teacher for three decades. Most of that time was spent at Tuscaloosa County High School.

She was 79 years old.

Services for Aaron are happening at 11 a.m. Saturday graveside at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa County Alumni Chapter’s Donna Davis Aaron Endowed Memorial Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to:

National Alumni Association, attn: scholarship department

P.O. Box 861928

Tuscaloosa, AL 35486

You can also contribute online right here.