ARP Funds to help Bevill State students

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Money provided by the American Rescue Plan will serve as financial aid for Bevill State Community College students.

According to a Wednesday morning press release, the two-year college will direct these funds for “any component of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus” to eligible students enrolled in credit classes for the 2022 Fall semester.

“The College wants to do what it can to prevent students from having to put their education and future on hold due to the pandemic. These funds will give students the resources necessary to start, continue or return to school,” said Bevill State President Dr. Joel Hagood in a statement.

Bevill State has five locations in West Alabama, in Carrollton, Fayette, Hamilton, Jasper and Sumiton.

For more information, visit bscc.edu.