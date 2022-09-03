Around the SEC: Sept. 2, 2022

WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The first full week of college football officially kicked off on Thursday. Now that the games are “for real”, offseason speculation will begin to get real answers.

Auburn fans faced turmoil this off season, and it continued this past week when Tigers Athletic Director, Allen Greene, announced his resignation. Many believe that Greene was one of Auburn Football Head Coach Bryan Harsin’s biggest allies in the athletic department.

There was also a lot of debate amongst fans on social media at the way Auburn announced that T.J. Finley would be it’s starting quarterback. According to tight end John Samuel Shenker, players originally found out about the decision from tweet posted by ESPN reporter Chris Low.

“Unfortunately, we saw it on social media before the team meeting. It broke about two hours before the team meeting, and that’s pretty typical honestly,” Shenker said in an interview on Next Round Live. “It’s pretty rare that we get stuff in a team meeting before the news gets it, so we walk in the team meeting, and Coach Harsin announced it and then it came out on our social media platforms.”

Auburn kicks off the season against Mercer on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU is deciding not to go public with its decision on a starting quarterback. Tigers Head Football Coach Bryan Kelly said he believes it’s to his teams advantage to keep that information under-wraps. LSU opens the season at home against Florida State on Sunday.

Tennessee fans continue to make it clear that former UT football coach Lane Kiffin should not visit the Volunteer state anytime soon. The Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, posted a video at a recent game of kids throwing mustard bottles at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face on it. The caption from the Smokies official account on Twitter read “Lane Kiffin is not welcome in Tennessee”.