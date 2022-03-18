Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers message to Putin and Russian people

ASSOCIATED PRESS – A U.S. film star who’s popular in Russia is sending a firm message not only to the Russian people – but also to Russian president Vladimir Putin. In a video posted on social media, Arnold Schwarzenegger used a mixture of movie-hero-style bravado and political reasoning to try to set the record straight about the invasion of Ukraine.

The “Terminator” star and former California governor told Russians their government has lied to them about the invasion. For example, he says Russia started the war, that Ukrainians are not eager to see Russia take over – and that many of the Russians fighting in Ukraine were told they were doing military exercises – not going to war.

Schwarzenegger saved some of his most pointed remarks for Putin himself, telling him directly that he started the war – and can just as easily end it.