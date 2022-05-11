Arkansas sues drug companies over high insulin prices

insulin, diabetes

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas is suing several drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over the cost of insulin for diabetes patients.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday filed the lawsuit in state court accusing the companies of conspiring to make cost of insulin artificially high. The lawsuit says the impact to diabetes patients who are paying excessive prices for the drug is devastating.

Concerns about insulin prices prompted a similar lawsuit by Mississippi last year.

It’s also sparked efforts in Congress and at statehouses to cap the prices of insulin and other diabetes treatments.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/11/2022 3:55:53 PM (GMT -5:00)