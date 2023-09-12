Arkansas man killed in wreck on Interstate 459 Monday

fatal crash

A two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Jefferson County resulted in the death of a man from Little Rock, Arkansas.

The crash happened on Interstate 459 near the 23-mile marker, about 1 mile north of Vestavia Hills.

Jeffrey E. Cane, 42, was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was struck by a tire that detached from an SUV driven by a man from Midfield. After that initial impact, Cane’s tractor-trailer ran off the road and caught on fire.

Cane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.