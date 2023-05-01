Argument leads to shooting; leaves one man injured

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

A midday shooting leaves a man injured at the Hay Court Apartments in Tuscaloosa. Police responded to the shooting around noon on Saturday.

According to police, there was an argument between two women. A short time later two men got involved in the fight. Both men pulled out guns and began shooting.

A 29 year-old was shot twice and is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit opened an investigation and arrested 29-year-old Tylers Cooper. Cooper is charged with: attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment.

Capt. Marty Sellers, Commander of the VCU, said everyone involved in the incident were residents of the Hay Court Apartments.