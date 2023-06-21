Area restaurant steps up after storm causes damage, knocks out power

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

The Ralph and Fosters areas in west Tuscaloosa County suffered significant damage from Saturday’s storm. Straight-line winds up to 90 mph uprooted trees, flipped over a mobile home and knocked down power lines. Power was knocked out in the area with some of it coming back on Monday. Businesses in the area including Robertson’s BBQ were running on generators until power was back online.

Renee Robertson is the owner of Robertson BBQ, and she said she’s been focused on feeding the families and workers cleaning up the area after the storm.

“We were closed on Sunday but we opened Sunday. We fed probably right at 200 people,” Robertson said. “We’re feeding families and first responders. They’re all coming and having a good hot meal where they feel like they can keep on working. We’ll feed them again tonight. We’re trying to take care of all the workers, all the power people. Anyone who’s down here helping us, we’re taking care of them.”

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency workers have been in the area since right after the storm blew through on Saturday.

“We probably got about two more days,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley. “We just finished up, I would say 90% of the damage assessments. We have a couple more things to do and about 20 addresses to go back and double check for damage, but we’ve only had one house totally destroyed. The rest of them I would say would be minor damage. So we’ve got about 40 houses so far that we’ve done damage assessments on.”

Many residents in the area remain without power and are not expected to have it back on for several more days.