ARD of Alabama looking for new employees

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Benito

ARD Logistics of Alabama is hosting a hiring event for the month of November. They are looking for more team members, team leads, forklift drivers and warehouse workers.

There is a $700 signing bonus for those who are offered a job for the night shift at one of their plants. ARD of Alabama Operations Director Ty Jones said these are great opportunities.

“We are excited to have the ability to offer jobs in the Tuscaloosa and West Alabama communities,” Jones said. “We’ve been here since 2001, and we consider it home.”

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to dress in business casual as they may have on-site interviews for full-time positions. Applicants must be able to train on day shift, and then move to night shift in December.

Anyone attending the hiring event can decrease their wait time by setting up a profile on the West AlabamaWorks Career Connect system and pre-registering on the West Alabama Jobs link.

ARD of Alabama is located at 10093 Brose Drive in Vance.