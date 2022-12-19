Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

TMJ4 News / YouTube winter, snow

By JEFF MARTIN and JULIE WALKER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.

In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.”

The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow.

Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/18/2022 2:59:08 PM (GMT -6:00)