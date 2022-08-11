Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects

alabama map

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes.

The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors.

The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.

8/11/2022 4:05:58 PM (GMT -5:00)