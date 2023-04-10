April sports fundraisers benefiting Alabama’s Rise Center

If you’re looking for a way to support the University of Alabama Rise Center, grab your rackets and clubs this month.

Rise is hosting fundraising tournaments for tennis and golf this month, offering participants a chance to prove their mettle and support a good cause at the same time.

A women’s tennis tournament is happening April 13, a mixed doubles tennis tournament is happening April 15 and the Rise Tournament of Champions golf tournament is happening April 19 and April 20.

Both tennis tournaments are happening at the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority’s Tuscaloosa Tennis Center, 715 21st Ave. E. in Tuscaloosa. Teams can enter for $150.

The golf tournament, a four-person dropout scramble, is happening at NorthRiver Yacht Club, 3100 Yacht Club NE Way in Tuscaloosa. Registration starts at $2,800 for a four-person team.

Prizes for the top three teams in the golf tournament include televisions, paddle boards, golfing gear and memorabilia signed by University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

While Rise gets funding from the University of Alabama and other sources, fundraisers help ensure there’s enough money for what students need to succeed. You can learn more about Rise and its mission right here.

If you’re interested in registering for either tournament, you can call Rise at 205-348-7931 or register online right here.