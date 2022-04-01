April Fools at the ‘Free: Event aiding fight against childhood hunger

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

If you’re looking for something to do this evening that will also help children stay well-fed, Secret Meals For Hungry Children is hosting an event at Innisfree today until 8 p.m.

The event, April Fools’ at the Free, is $5 for a wristband that allows access to drink specials and activities.

There will also be a Spin-to-Win wheel with prizes donated by community partners.

Wheel spins cost $1 for a single spin and $3 for five spins.

Innisfree is located at 1925 University Blvd.

