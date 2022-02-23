Applying to Alabama colleges? You can do so sans application fee

college application week

High-schoolers in Alabama getting ready for higher education this fall can apply to many state schools for free next week as part of the state’s College Application Campaign.

“During our recent college application campaign held in October, we had over 25,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities throughout the country have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign Coordinator Monica P. Mack in a statement. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following Alabama colleges and universities are waiving their application fees between Feb. 27 and March 5:

Alabama State University

Athens State University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Faulkner University – Alabama

Huntingdon College – Alabama

Jacksonville State University

Marion Military Institute

Spring Hill College

Talladega College

Troy University

University of Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Montevallo

University of North Alabama

University of South Alabama

University of West Alabama

Alabama Community College System Bevill State Community College Bishop State Community College Gadsden State Community College Northeast Alabama Community College Shelton State Community College Southern Union State Community College Trenholm State Community College Wallace Community College-Dothan



Participating colleges require an application code, which you can find as a downloadable Excel spreadsheet right here.

Alabama College Application Week began nine years ago to increase the number of students applying to and enrolling in postsecondary education.

You can get even more information about attending college through alabamapossible.org.

