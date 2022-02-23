Applying to Alabama colleges? You can do so sans application fee
High-schoolers in Alabama getting ready for higher education this fall can apply to many state schools for free next week as part of the state’s College Application Campaign.
“During our recent college application campaign held in October, we had over 25,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities throughout the country have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign Coordinator Monica P. Mack in a statement. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”
The following Alabama colleges and universities are waiving their application fees between Feb. 27 and March 5:
- Alabama State University
- Athens State University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Faulkner University – Alabama
- Huntingdon College – Alabama
- Jacksonville State University
- Marion Military Institute
- Spring Hill College
- Talladega College
- Troy University
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of Montevallo
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Alabama
- Alabama Community College System
- Bevill State Community College
- Bishop State Community College
- Gadsden State Community College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- Shelton State Community College
- Southern Union State Community College
- Trenholm State Community College
- Wallace Community College-Dothan
Participating colleges require an application code, which you can find as a downloadable Excel spreadsheet right here.
Alabama College Application Week began nine years ago to increase the number of students applying to and enrolling in postsecondary education.
You can get even more information about attending college through alabamapossible.org.
COMM_NR_22222_AlabamaStudentsCanApplyToCollegeThisWeekWithoutFees_V1.0