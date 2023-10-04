Applying for college soon? Alabama hosting Free App Week Oct. 16-20

College applications are expensive, especially if you’re applying for several, but the University of Alabama is once again waiving application fees for many potential students later this month.

Free App Week, which runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, helps students and their parents cut down on college costs and ensures students can apply for school without worrying about financial barriers.

Students can apply to UA for free after submitting contact information to Undergraduate Admissions’ Free App Week page right here.

If you’re curious about undergraduate requirements, you can learn more about freshman requirements right here or transfer requirements right here.

For potential graduate students, you can check out the graduate application waiver process right here, or check graduate admission requirements right here.

Application fee waiver codes can be redeemed from 8 a.m. Oct. 16 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20.

All supporting documents must be received by Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. or an application fee will be required.