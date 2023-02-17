Applying for college? Many schools participating in Free App Week Feb. 20-24

college application week

Are you applying to college for Fall 2023? You can apply to many colleges in Alabama and beyond or free next week as part of the Alabama College Application Campaign.

High school students can apply to many state colleges for free between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students” said Alabama College Application Campaign Coordinator Monica P. Mack. “Students who did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees for Alabama applicants Feb. 20 through Feb. 24:

Alabama State University – Alabama

Alabama A&M University – Alabama

Allen University – South Carolina

Andrew College – Georgia

Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama

Birmingham Southern College – Alabama

Brenau University – Georgia

Cumberland University – Tennessee

Faulkner University – Alabama

Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia

Huntingdon College – Alabama

Jacksonville State University – Alabama

Lander University – South Carolina

Lincoln Tech – Tennessee

Maryville College – Tennessee

Mercer University – Georgia

Miles College – Alabama

Mississippi College – Mississippi

South University – Alabama

Spring Hill College – Alabama

Stillman College – Alabama

Talladega College – Alabama

Troy University – Alabama

Tuskegee University – Alabama

Union University – Tennessee

University of Alabama – Alabama

University of Alabama Birmingham – Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama

University of Mobile – Alabama

University of Montevallo – Alabama

University of New Orleans – Louisiana

University of North Alabama – Alabama

University of South Alabama – Alabama

University of Tampa – Florida

University of Tennessee Southern – Tennessee

University of West Alabama – Alabama

University of West Florida – Florida

University of West Georgia – Georgia

Alabama Community College System – Alabama

Bevill State Community College – Alabama

Bishop State Community College – Alabama

Calhoun Community College – Alabama

Central Alabama Community College – Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama

Enterprise State Community College – Alabama

Gadsden State Community College – Alabama

Jefferson State Community College – Alabama

Lawson State Community College – Alabama

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama

Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama

Reid State Technical College – Alabama

Shelton State Community College – Alabama

Snead State Community College – Alabama

Trenholm State Community College – Alabama

Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama

Wallace Community College Selma – Alabama

Wallace Community College Hanceville – Alabama

Students looking to take advantage of this offer can ensure their applications are free by following the information in this Google Documents spreadsheet.

If you’re looking for information on college scholarships in Alabama, you can check right here.