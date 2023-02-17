Applying for college? Many schools participating in Free App Week Feb. 20-24
Are you applying to college for Fall 2023? You can apply to many colleges in Alabama and beyond or free next week as part of the Alabama College Application Campaign.
High school students can apply to many state colleges for free between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.
“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students” said Alabama College Application Campaign Coordinator Monica P. Mack. “Students who did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”
The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees for Alabama applicants Feb. 20 through Feb. 24:
- Alabama State University – Alabama
- Alabama A&M University – Alabama
- Allen University – South Carolina
- Andrew College – Georgia
- Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
- Birmingham Southern College – Alabama
- Brenau University – Georgia
- Cumberland University – Tennessee
- Faulkner University – Alabama
- Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia
- Huntingdon College – Alabama
- Jacksonville State University – Alabama
- Lander University – South Carolina
- Lincoln Tech – Tennessee
- Maryville College – Tennessee
- Mercer University – Georgia
- Miles College – Alabama
- Mississippi College – Mississippi
- South University – Alabama
- Spring Hill College – Alabama
- Stillman College – Alabama
- Talladega College – Alabama
- Troy University – Alabama
- Tuskegee University – Alabama
- Union University – Tennessee
- University of Alabama – Alabama
- University of Alabama Birmingham – Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama
- University of Mobile – Alabama
- University of Montevallo – Alabama
- University of New Orleans – Louisiana
- University of North Alabama – Alabama
- University of South Alabama – Alabama
- University of Tampa – Florida
- University of Tennessee Southern – Tennessee
- University of West Alabama – Alabama
- University of West Florida – Florida
- University of West Georgia – Georgia
- Alabama Community College System – Alabama
- Bevill State Community College – Alabama
- Bishop State Community College – Alabama
- Calhoun Community College – Alabama
- Central Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Enterprise State Community College – Alabama
- Gadsden State Community College – Alabama
- Jefferson State Community College – Alabama
- Lawson State Community College – Alabama
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama
- Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Reid State Technical College – Alabama
- Shelton State Community College – Alabama
- Snead State Community College – Alabama
- Trenholm State Community College – Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama
- Wallace Community College Selma – Alabama
- Wallace Community College Hanceville – Alabama
Students looking to take advantage of this offer can ensure their applications are free by following the information in this Google Documents spreadsheet.
