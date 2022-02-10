Applications for Shelton State Health Information Technology are open now

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Looking for a new career? Shelton State Community College is now accepting applications for its certificate and associate degree in applied science programs from now through July 1.

HIT professionals acquire, organize and manage health information data. They also ensure quality, accuracy, accessibility, and security in both paper and electronic systems. Courses for the program are available online and may be completed virtually.

Spacing for the program is limited to 25 participants, and students are required to attend a mandatory health information program session prior to submitting an application.

For more information, visit here.