Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation

apple

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) – Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model.

The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol.

France’s government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France.

The iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/15/2023 12:21:34 PM (GMT -5:00)