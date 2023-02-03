Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years

apple

The Associated Press

Apple has posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years.

It suffered from pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories that curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

The company’s sales of $117.15 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn than analysts had projected.

It marks Apple’s first year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenue since the January-March period in 2019.

The company’s profit also tumbled by 13% from the previous year, a steeper slide than analysts anticipated. Apple’s stock fell less than 1% in extended trading, paring losses of about 5% earlier.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/3/2023 10:44:29 AM (GMT -6:00)