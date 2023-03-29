Apple rolls out buy now, pay later service: What to know

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Apple is getting into the buy now, pay later space with a few tweaks to the existing model, including no option to pay with a credit card.

The company will roll out the product to some consumers this spring, and will begin reporting the loans to credit bureaus in the fall.

Since the start of the pandemic, the option to “buy now, pay later” has skyrocketed in popularity, especially among young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.

